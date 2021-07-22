307,773 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 307,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,823,000. Travel + Leisure accounts for about 2.4% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $510,417,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $204,741,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $168,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $162,459,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $133,216,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:TNL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.59. 2,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.32.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

