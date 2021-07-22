300,000 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Purchased by Kingstown Capital Management L.P.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COVAU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 14,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.