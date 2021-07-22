24,422 Shares in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Ikena Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

IKNA stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). Equities analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IKNA. William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

