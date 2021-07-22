23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Down 3%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 9.26 and last traded at 9.26. 152,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,444,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ME. Citigroup began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

