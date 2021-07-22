22,609 Shares in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000.

MONCU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

