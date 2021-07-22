$20.64 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report $20.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $23.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $104.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $140.60 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $169.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 113,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

