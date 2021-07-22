1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Down 5.8%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 3,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 235,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIBS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

