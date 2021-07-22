1,986 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,528 shares of company stock worth $16,008,516. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

