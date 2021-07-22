196,416 Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,784,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,963,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,867,000.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

