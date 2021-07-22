195,098 Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Acquired by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAMCU. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000.

NASDAQ GAMCU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

