178,704 Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 178,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.