15,585 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 55,427 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in EchoStar by 233.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 73.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EchoStar by 85.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

