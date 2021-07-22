150,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) Purchased by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth about $3,976,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIIU remained flat at $$9.95 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

