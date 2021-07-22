15,000 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after buying an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

