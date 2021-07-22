15,000 Shares in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Qell Acquisition by 19.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qell Acquisition by 36.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QELL opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

