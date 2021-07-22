$149.92 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post sales of $149.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $144.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $608.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.40 million to $615.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $617.76 million, with estimates ranging from $613.60 million to $620.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

