$123.07 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report sales of $123.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.13 million and the highest is $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $482.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $488.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $511.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $519.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,687. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

