106,196 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SRNGU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,101. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.