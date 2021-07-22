10,000 Shares in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $10,955,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $2,017,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OLK opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.39. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.