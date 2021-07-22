10,000 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Ambev by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Ambev by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 508,239 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ambev by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,320,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 699,562 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

