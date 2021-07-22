$1.99 EPS Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. CMC Materials posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $7.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $48,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.59. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $133.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.