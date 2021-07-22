$1.99 EPS Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. CMC Materials posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $7.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $48,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.59. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $133.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

