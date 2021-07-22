$1.35 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

