$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $675.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 24,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,443. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVR Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 107,268 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

