$0.82 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 31.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

