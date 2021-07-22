$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. PRA Group reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 122,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,416. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

