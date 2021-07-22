$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,214. The company has a market capitalization of $455.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.