$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.48. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.32.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $160.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,508. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

