$0.48 EPS Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 1,132.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,920. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

