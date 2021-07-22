$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

VICI stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

