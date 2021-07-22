$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDN. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 465,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BDN opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.