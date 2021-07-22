-$0.27 EPS Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,286. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. 4,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,643. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

