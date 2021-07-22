$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $268.85. 755,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.66. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 328.59 and a beta of 0.84.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

