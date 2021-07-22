-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,200,150. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $32.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

