$0.01 EPS Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220,587 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

