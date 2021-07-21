Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zymergen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

