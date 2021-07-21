ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 62,389 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 62,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $6,156,546.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,312.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after acquiring an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after buying an additional 498,350 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

