Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

