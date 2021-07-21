Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,751,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of HAYW stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

