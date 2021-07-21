Zilliqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $667.89 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $667.89 million and approximately $51.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00230735 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001207 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.76 or 0.00828416 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,800,744,651 coins and its circulating supply is 11,509,277,498 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.