ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 1,178,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ZZHGF stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

