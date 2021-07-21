Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 4.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $12.03. 5,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,203,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $31,629,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,464,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,420,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

