Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.88

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

In other Zeta Global news, Director William Landman sold 458,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,584,460.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.