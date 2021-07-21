ZeroSwap (ZEE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $682,609.00

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $682,609.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012942 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.00766914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

