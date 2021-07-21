Zero Price Reaches $0.0888 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $910,842.47 and $21,160.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00289051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00116966 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00148237 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 603.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,260,722 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

