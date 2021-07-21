ZENZO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,543.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $1,543.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

