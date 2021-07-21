Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Sells $6,017,456.25 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50.

Zendesk stock opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $75,099,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,702,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

