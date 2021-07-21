Zen Protocol Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $988,270.97 and approximately $2,054.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

