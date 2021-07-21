Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vallourec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

