Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to “Buy”

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

