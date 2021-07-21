Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Hold

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

JFrog stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -304.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,755 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after acquiring an additional 825,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

